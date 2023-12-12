X account of Brazil’s first lady hacked

Brasilia, Dec 11 (EFE).- Brazil’s first Lady Rosangela ‘Janja’ da Silva’s account on social media platform X – formerly Twitter – was hacked, official sources reported late Monday.

The communication secretariat of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva released a statement confirming the incident and said the matter has been reported to the police as well as the social media platform.

“All appropriate measures are being taken. Crimes, misogynistic speeches, hatred, and intolerance on social media will not be tolerated,” read the statement.

On Monday, Janja’s handle on X, which has 1.2 million followers, began to post messages of a sexist and sexual nature.

The Brazilian federal police, investigating the hack, informed that Janja’s account was blocked after several “offensive posts” were made against the first lady and President Lula da Silva.

The police released a statement saying the Cyber Crimes division would open an investigation into the hack on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pimenta stressed that those responsible would be identified and held accountable. EFE

