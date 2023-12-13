Myanmar rebels reaffirm commitment to ending military junta rule

Bangkok, Dec 13 (EFE).- Myanmar rebel groups, who launched an offensive at the end of October against the country’s military junta, on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to ending the military dictatorship.

“Significant progress made, but achieving our complete goal needs more time and ongoing efforts. Our dedication remains strong with the entire Myanmar population,” the rebel groups said on the X (formerly Twitter) accounts of “Operation 1027”.

Code-named Operation 1027, the alliance of ethnic minority guerrilla groups in Myanmar began attacking the military in some cities of the northeastern state of Shan, which borders China, late last month.

The conglomerate, known as the Brotherhood Alliance, consists of the Arakan Army (AA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA).

After establishing their control in Shan State, the groups expanded their operation to other areas of the country in the north, center, west, east, and south, such as Kayah, Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, Mon, Rakhine, Chin, Karen, and Bago, while other ethnic militias and the pro-democratic patriotic defense forces (PDF) joined in.

The spokesperson for the junta, General Zaw Min Tun, said on Monday that China recently mediated a meeting between representatives of the military regime and members of the Brotherhood Alliance, without specifying when the meeting took place.

The military spokesperson announced that the parties would meet again at the end of December depending on the progress of the talks.

However, the issues discussed in the meeting, which China described as positive, are unknown.

The relationship between China and the army of Myanmar, which share 2,129 kilometers of border, is complex.

Despite Beijing’s growing influence in the neighboring country after the coup, some guerrillas, including some of those involved in the ongoing conflict, have a long history of ethnic, economic, and military alliances with the Asian power.

“Operation 1027” has left at least half a million people displaced, according to the latest data from the United Nations, and represents the biggest challenge to the Myanmar army since it seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, 2021.

The coup put an end to a decade of democratic transition and the elected government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been imprisoned since.

It also plunged Myanmar into a deep political, social, and economic crisis and has opened a spiral of violence that has exacerbated decades of guerrilla warfare in the country with the emergence of new anti-junta militias. EFE

