Netanyahu warns ‘nothing will stop’ Israel’s Gaza campaign

Jerusalem, Dec 13 (EFE).- Israel will continue its campaign in Gaza “until the end”, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday.

Netanyahu was visiting with Israeli troops of the IDF’s Armored Corps 460th Brigade, the day after US President Joe Biden warned Israel it was losing support due to the “indiscriminate” bombing of Gaza, which has killed over 18,600 people and injured more than 50,000.

“We are continuing until the end. There is no question whatsoever about this,” Netanyahu said, according to an official press release.

“I also say this in light of the great pain, but also in the face of the international pressures. Nothing will stop us. We are going on to the end, until victory, nothing less.”

In remarks at a private donors’ event that were reported in US media, Biden also said Netanyahu needed to make changes to his government, a coalition made up of far-right and ultra-religious parties that are opposed to a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

“I want to express deep appreciation on behalf of all citizens of Israel for your efforts in the fighting, for the sacrifice, heroism and success,” Netanyahu told the troops.

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted by a large majority a resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, days after the United States vetoed a proposed Security Council resolution to the same effect. EFE

