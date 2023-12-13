Pakistan rebukes Afghanistan for attack on military base that left 23 dead

Islamabad, Dec 13 (EFE).- Pakistan criticized the interim government of Afghanistan for its passivity in the fight against terrorism after an attack on a military base left 23 Pakistani soldiers dead.

Islamabad urged Kabul to take action after the insurgent group affiliated to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP, or the Pakistani Taliban), claimed the attack that occurred Tuesday.

Pakistan has for long alleged that the insurgents plan their terror activities from Afghan soil.

Afghan Chargé d’Affaires Sardar Ahmad Shekib was called in by foreign Secretary Syrus Qazi to deliver Pakistan’s strong demarche in the context of Tuesday’s deadly attack on security forces’ post in Daraban area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the foreign ministry at Islamabad late Tuesday.

Qazi also urged Kabul to investigate and take severe action against those responsible for the attack.

The Taliban Government in Afghanistan, however, has repeatedly denied harboring terrorists, stressing that Pakistan should focus on resolving its internal problems before blaming them.

The attack on the military base occurred early Tuesday in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as six insurgents crashed their explosive-laden vehicle into a military base killing 23 soldiers.

The attack was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, which, according to the Pakistan government, is affiliated to the TTP.

In this regard, Islamabad also demanded that the Afghan Taliban government publicly condemn the attack and arrest and hand over TTP leaders present in Afghanistan.

“Apprehend and handover the perpetrators of the attack and the TTP leadership in Afghanistan to the government of Pakistan,” the Afghan was told, according to the ministry statement.

Pakistan held funeral prayers late Tuesday for the 23 soldiers killed in the attack, the Pakistani Army media office ISPR reported.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist activities since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

The situation deteriorated especially since December 2022, when the TTP announced the end of the ceasefire reached a month earlier with the Islamabad government, accusing it of failing to comply with its peace commitments. EFE

aa-hbc/sc