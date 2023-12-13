Poland’s new PM Tusk, cabinet take oath of office

Krakow, Poland, Dec 13 (EFE).- Poland’s new Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his cabinet took oath of office at the presidential palace in Warsaw on Wednesday before President Andrzej Duda.

The official ceremony marked the commencement of Tusk’s new term, following his confirmation by the parliament two days ago.

Tusk was scheduled to travel to Brussels to participate in the European summit later on Wednesday.

His appointment came after the initial nominee, Mateusz Morawiecki, appointed by the Polish president, failed to secure a vote of confidence in the lower house two weeks ago.

The new government faces pressing challenges, such as the drafting and approval of the general budget in less than two weeks and the implementation of significant institutional reforms.

In the justice sector, the government is likely to face opposition from President Duda, whose ultra-conservative ideology aligns with that of the previous administration.

In his address, Duda urged Tusk that he “must do everything possible to ensure that Poland remains a sovereign and independent state in Europe,” referring to judicial disputes with Brussels.

Duda also advised the new government to uphold “the decisions that were implemented and worked well” during the previous administration.

One of the initial tasks for the new cabinet ministers will be to conduct audits in their respective ministries and all public enterprises.

Immediate changes are expected in the leadership of the state television and Poland’s largest company, the energy conglomerate Orlen.

Tusk heads the government of an alliance of more than 15 parties formed after the Oct. 15 elections, in which it secured an absolute majority with liberal, progressive, and pro-European programs. EFE

