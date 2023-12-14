Iran warns against US move to deploy multinational force in Red Sea

Tehran, Dec 14 (EFE).- Iran on Thursday warned against any move by the United States to deploy a multinational force in the Red Sea in the wake of attacks by Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen.

“If they make such an irrational move, they will be faced with extraordinary problems,” Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani was quoted as saying by the official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).

“Nobody can make a move in a region where we have predominance,” Ashtiani said.

The US said last week that it was exploring the possibility of deploying an international naval force along with other allied countries to confront attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Tehran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.

The Yemeni rebels have attacked commercial vessels in vital shipping lanes in the Red Sea, accusing them of being linked to the Jewish State.

The Yemeni rebels have threatened that they would attack any ship transiting near Yemen and heading to an Israeli port, which has raised alarm bells about the safety of vessels and the importance of the Red Sea for global maritime trade.

In mid-November, Houthi rebels seized a cargo vessel operated by major Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen in the Red Sea, registered in the Isle of Man and co-owned by an Israeli businessman.

Israel President Isaac Herzog called for “a truly international coalition” to combat the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Iran captains the so-called Axis of Resistance, a loose alliance of militant organizations like Hezbollah, the Houthi rebels, the Islamist movement Hamas, and Islamic Jihad, as well as myriad groups in Iraq and Syria. EFE

jlr-ssk