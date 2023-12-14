Pyongyang slams Washington, Seoul, Tokyo’s missile data sharing system

Seoul, Dec 14 (EFE).- North Korea on Thursday criticized a plan by South Korea, Japan and the United States to start a real-time data sharing scheme on North Korean missile launches and described it as an “extremely dangerous military act” to invade its territory.

“The trilateral sharing of missile warning data, led by the US, is an extremely dangerous military act that is clearly aimed at pushing the regional political situation into a more intimidating confrontation,” North Korean state newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, said.

The newspaper called the system a pretext for “lighting the fuse of a war to invade the North” and suppress neighboring countries.

US National Security Council Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania, Mira Rapp-Hooper, said on Wednesday that the trilateral missile warning data sharing plan would be operational “in the next few days.”

The US, South Korean and Japanese leaders, Joe Biden, Yoon Suk-yeol and Fumio Kishida respectively, agreed to put the plan into operation at a trilateral summit held in August at Camp David.

After the failure of denuclearization negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington in 2019, Pyongyang approved a weapons modernization plan in 2021 and since then, has carried out many missile tests, in addition to rejecting the resumption of dialogue and seeking closer ties with Beijing and Moscow. EFE

