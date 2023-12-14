Russian drone attacks on Ukraine continue with over 40 Iranian Shaheds

Kyiv, Dec 14 (EFE).- Russia launched another round of large scale drone strikes against Ukraine with over 40 Shaheds in the previous day, Kyiv’s state-owned Ukrinform agency reported Thursday.

Shaheds are unmanned kamikaze drones made by Iran that Russia uses to attack Ukrainian towns, cities and infrastructures every night.

According to the Ukrainian defense forces, they successfully shot down 41 of the 42 Shahed drones. The Odessa region in southern Ukraine was the main target of the most recent attacks.

The drone attacks started at 7pm local time, and came in several waves from three different areas of the occupied Crimean peninsula and the southwest of the Russian Federation, said the Ukrainian Air Force.

Most of the drones were intercepted by Ukrainian defenses over the Odessa region, where people have been injured by falling fragments of intercepted Shaheds, according to the Ukrainian emergency services.

Several buildings have been damaged and a 42-year-old municipal employee died in hospital of cardiac arrest during the attack, according to the regional military authorities.

The Ukrainian Air Force also recorded the launch of six anti-aircraft missiles in the direction of southern Ukrainian territory under Kyiv control at about midnight from the occupied area of the southern region of Kherson. EFE

mg/sc