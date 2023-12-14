South Korean police to close G-Dragon’s alleged drug use case

Seoul, Dec 14 (EFE).- South Korean police announced on Thursday that they will drop the drug use allegations against K-pop star G-Dragon due to insufficient evidence.

The Incheon City Metropolitan Police Agency has decided not to refer the singer’s case to the prosecution office, and instead close it next week.

Police confirmed that all drug tests conducted on the singer, including the analysis of samples from his nails and hair, returned negative results.

In October, the Drug Crime Investigation Unit launched the investigation to determine whether the BigBang bandleader had consumed narcotic substances in December 2022.

On Nov. 6, G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, voluntarily presented himself to the narcotics unit to address the charges, emphasizing that he had not been involved in any “drug-related crime.”

In 2011, G-Dragon admitted to smoking marijuana but claimed he was unaware of the substance he had consumed and the prosecution eventually dropped the case.

The members of BigBang, which rose to fame in 2007, have also been embroiled in other scandals.

Former band member Seungri was sentenced in 2021 to three years in prison on nine different charges, including embezzlement and arranging prostitutes for foreign businessmen.

G-Dragon debuted as the leader of BigBang in 2006 and began releasing solo work shortly after becoming one of the biggest names in K-Pop.

Drug use carries tough punishments in South Korea, where the conduct of artists and other celebrities is closely scrutinized.

In recent weeks, the police have launched investigations into alleged drug use by “Parasite” actor Lee Sun-kyun and have charged “Hellbound” actor Yoo Ah-in with illegal drug use. EFE

asb/bks/sc