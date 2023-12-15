2 dead as militants attack police headquarters in western Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec 15 (EFE).- Militants attacked a police headquarters in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in western Pakistan early Friday, killing two policemen and injuring three others, officials said.

“Unknown terrorists attacked the police lines in Tank at 2.30am and one terrorist blew himself up,” Tahir Khan, a police official at the Tank police control room, told EFE.

Khan said that the attack was thwarted because of prompt reaction by the police.

“The police retaliated and thwarted the attack but our two policemen have embraced martyrdom and three others are injured,” he added.

Khan said there was no information available on how many militants have been killed as the search operation was underway.

“The search operation to look for terrorists dead or alive is continuing,” he said.

The attack on the police line in Tank comes at a time when the wave of militancy has accelerated in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The incident comes three days after at least 23 soldiers were killed and more than 30 troops wounded after militants stormed a military base established in a school in Dera Ismail Khan of KP province.

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, an affiliate of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or the TTP, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan had summoned an envoy of the interim Afghan Taliban government in Islamabad and urged Afghanistan to take action against terrorists it claimed had taken shelter there to carry out attacks against Pakistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly stressed that the Pakistani Taliban have been using Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban, ideological brothers of the Pakistani Taliban, that rule Afghanistan deny Pakistan’s claims. EFE

aa/sc