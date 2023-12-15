Australia comes closer to acquiring AUKUS nuclear submarines after US Congress approval

Sydney, Australia, Dec 15 (EFE).- Australia came closer to acquiring nuclear submarines under the AUKUS security pact – which it signed with the United States and the United Kingdom -, after the US Congress approved the sale of these submersibles to another country for the first time.

“To get this legislation passed means that AUKUS can go ahead, means that Australia will have access to those Virginia-class submarines which are nuclear propelled and that will be so important for Australia’s national security,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday.

“This is an extraordinary achievement. And I pay tribute to all those who’ve worked hard to lobby members of Congress and Senate to achieve this… I myself spoke to over 100 members of Congress face to face or on the phone, either here or in the United States,” he added during an interview with 2GB radio station.

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2024 by 310 votes in favor and 118 against, a day after it was passed by the Senate.

The bill will now be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The NDAA includes “substantial enabling provisions” for the US to sell three Virginia-class submarines to Australia – which will arrive in the next decade – and opens the door for the Oceania country to seek congressional approval to buy up to two more submersibles, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Friday.

The NDAA will also allow the transfer of military goods and technology between the three AUKUS countries without the need for an export license, in addition to authorizing the maintenance of US submarines by Australian personnel in the Oceania country.

The law also allows Australia to transfer some $3 billion to the US to expedite the delivery of the submarines and authorizes Australian contractors to train in US shipyards.

“AUKUS is a game-changer for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States – the legislation passed by US Congress will enhance our individual and collective capacity to support security, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Marles said in a statement.

According to the Australian government, the project will cost around 0.15 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product over the next 30 years, which is estimated to be at least AUD 268 billion ($179.45 billion).

The AUKUS was created in 2021 to try to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific, and has been harshly criticized by Beijing, which has accused the three countries of fueling an arms race in the region. EFE

