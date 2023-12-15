Female Indian judge seeks permission to end her life over alleged sexual abuse

New Delhi, Dec 15 (EFE).- A female judge of a civil court in northern India has asked India’s Chief Justice for permission to end her life, alleging sexual abuse by her senior.

“I have no will to live anymore. I have been rendered a walking corpse in the last year and a half. There is no purpose in carrying this soulless and lifeless body around anymore. There is no purpose left in my life,” said the judge, whose name has not been revealed, in an open letter shared by local media on Thursday.

The letter comes a day after the Supreme Court rejected the request of the civil judge, who denounced sexual abuse.

According to the apex court, the matter was reviewed and dismissed by the High Court, so there was not enough evidence to reopen the case.

“Kindly permit me to end my life in a dignified way. Let my life be – DISMISSED,” she said in a letter addressing Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

“I have been sexually harassed to the very limit. I have been treated like utter garbage. I feel like an unwanted insect,” she said.

The female judge alleged she was sexually abused by a district judge and his associates after being called for a meeting at night.

She claimed to have filed complaints with all her superiors and the higher courts without any action being taken.

Moreover, all witnesses allegedly refused to testify against an official who was their superior.

igr/sc