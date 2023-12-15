Myanmar junta, rebels reach temporary ceasefire, says China

Beijing/Bangkok, Dec 15 (EFE).- Myanmar’s military junta and three powerful ethnic rebels, who launched an offensive at the end of October against the army, have agreed to a temporary ceasefire and to hold talks, the Chinese government, which is playing the role of mediator, has announced.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning holds a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, 09 October 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/WU HAO

“Since fighting broke out on October 27 in northern Myanmar, China has been making relentless efforts to promote talks to end the fighting and de-escalate the situation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing on Thursday.

The fighting between the army and the guerrillas of the so-called Brotherhood Alliance began in an area of the Kokang ethnic group, with roots and ties to China, in the northeast of the country and affected several border points between the two countries.

The offensive, which has expanded throughout Myanmar as other rebel groups join, represents the biggest challenge to the Myanmar army since it seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, 2021.

The coup put an end to a decade of democratic transition and the elected government of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and exacerbated the existing guerrilla wars in the country.

Peace talks between military and rebel representatives were held “recently” in China, the ministry said without giving further details.

Beijing highlighted the agreements reached during the talks, “including the temporary ceasefire and maintaining the momentum of dialogue,” and said that the “notable” de-escalation of the conflict also helps to ensure peace on its border with Myanmar.

“China hopes that relevant parties in Myanmar can speed up efforts to implement what has been agreed, exercise maximum restraint, actively ease the situation on the ground, promptly manage sporadic confrontation events,” the spokesperson added.

The relationship between China and the army of Myanmar, which share 2,129 kilometers of border, is complex.

Despite Beijing’s growing influence in the neighboring country after the coup, some guerrillas, including some of those involved in the ongoing conflict, have a long history of ethnic, economic, and military alliances with the Asian power.

The Myanmar military acknowledged meetings with the rebel group earlier this week and indicated that another round of talks was planned for the end of the month.

However, the Alliance – made up of the rebel Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Arakan Army – on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to defeating the military “dictatorship.” EFE

