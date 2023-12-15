Navalny transferred to another prison, whereabouts unknown

Moscow, Dec 15 (EFE).- Russia said on Friday that Alexei Navalny, a bitter critic of President Vladimir Putin, has been transferred to another prison, but his whereabouts remain unclear.

The federal penitentiary service said that Navalny had been shifted to a correctional facility located outside of the Vladimir region.

According to an official document read out during a court session, Navalny was transferred from the penal colony where he had been serving his sentence as per the legally binding verdict of the Moscow City Court issued in August.

In August, the Kremlin critic was given an additional 19 years in prison on top of the more than 11 years he was already serving.

“Notification of Navalny’s arrival (at his new destination) will be carried out under existing legislation,” the document said.

The document was read during the court hearing of a complaint by allies of the jailed opposition leader against the administration of Vladimir prison number 6, where he had been held since June 2022.

His lawyers say they have not been able to contact Navalny since Dec. 5.

His allies raised the alarm on Monday, after which they launched the global campaign, asking, “Where is Navalny?”

Navalny’s aides apprehend that he would have been transferred to a new prison after he announced a campaign against the re-election of Putin.

The transfer process can take weeks, during which the inmate is usually held incommunicado.

The European Union and Amnesty International have expressed concerns about the fate of Navalny.

On Dec. 7, the opposition leader asked from prison to vote against Putin in next year’s presidential elections.

Navalny also announced the launch of a website (neputin.org), asking the Russians to support any candidate except Putin.

The website was blocked a day after its launch. EFE

mos-ssk