Egypt’s Al-Sisi secures 3rd term as president after landslide win

Cairo, Dec 18 (EFE).- Egypt’s incumbent president Abdelfattah al-Sisi has won a third consecutive election with 89.6% of the vote, the electoral commission announced Monday.

The landslide win means former Field Marshal al-Sisi will remain in power for a third six-year term.

(FILE) Vehicles drive past election campaign banners of Egyptian incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt, 06 December 2023. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

The head of Egypt’s National Electoral Authority (NEA), Hazem Badawi, proclaimed al-Sisi the winner of the election which had “the highest turnout in Egypt’s history” at 66.8%.

The election was held against the backdrop of the dire humanitarian situation unfolding amid the conflict in neighboring Gaza, which has raised fears of a migration surge to Egypt.

The country is already struggling with a severe economic crisis that has seen inflation soar to nearly 40% and the devaluation of the Egyptian pound by more than half.

Vehicles drive near election campaign banners of Egyptian incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt, 06 December 2023. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

The elections were the first since al-Sisi came to power in 2014 which featured four candidates from different parties, although the other three contenders for Egypt’s presidency were largely unknown to the public.

In 2017, the current president – who has imposed an authoritarian rule on the African country, according to Human Rights Watch – said he would only stay in power for two terms, but two years later he pushed through a controversial constitutional reform to allow him to remain in power until 2030.

As minister of defense and chief of Egypt’s armed forces, al-Sisi was involved in the military coup that ousted former president Mohamed Morsi in 2013. EFE

