New Israeli bombings kill over 100 people in northern Gaza refugee camp

Jerusalem, Dec 18 (EFE).- Overnight Israeli bombings have killed at least 100 people in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, with a hundred more still buried under the rubble of razed buildings, the Gazan health ministry said on Monday.

The health ministry reported that the toll from the airstrikes in Jabalia is “over 100 dead, 100 under the rubble, and 20 wounded.”

The Israeli Army confirmed its raid on Jabalia, where soldiers uncovered around 5 million Israeli shekels ($1.4 million) and weapons intended for “terrorist activities.”

“The cash was found in suitcases in the house of a senior member of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Jabalia area,” the Israeli military said.

The military said it destroyed tunnel entrances and attacked Hamas infrastructure, housing explosive devices, military equipment, mortar shells, and ammunition.

On Sunday, Israeli forces raided al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia after a prolonged siege and bombardment, detaining its medical staff for several hours.

The Gazan health ministry reported that the medics were interrogated “in inhuman conditions,” and the hospital director was taken into custody at an unknown location.

Israeli troops have besieged, attacked, and occupied several hospitals in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave, asserting that Hamas’s tunnel infrastructure runs beneath them. This was notably the case allegedly at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Israeli soldiers targeted the Tahrir building of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the enclave, with an artillery shell on Sunday that penetrated the wall but did not explode.

The attack killed a 13-year-old girl who was in recovery after having her legs amputated following an earlier Israeli strike, according to the ministry.

On Monday, the Israeli Army said it spotted “a suspicious terrorist cell entering Hamas’s infrastructure in the Khan Yunis area,” prompting ground troops to order a helicopter attack to eliminate the suspected militants.

Troops detected a sniper in a complex in Khan Yunis who was neutralized, according to a military spokesperson.

The ongoing conflict in the southern part of the strip left four more Israeli soldiers dead, bringing the total to 126 troops killed since the ground incursion began on Oct. 27.

The war erupted on Oct. 7 after a Hamas attack involving the launch of thousands of rockets into Israel and the infiltration of about 3,000 militants who killed about 1,200 people and kidnapped another 250 in Israeli communities near the strip.

Since then, Israel has retaliated by air, land, and sea, killing more than 19,000 people, mostly women and children, and injuring 51,000 in the besieged strip.

Some 1.9 million people, constituting 85 percent of the total Gazan population, now find themselves displaced and surviving in tents during the winter.

This has led to a severe humanitarian crisis marked by collapsing hospitals, epidemics, and shortages of essential resources like drinking water, food, medicines, electricity, and fuel.

Israel is awaiting the official visit of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday, coinciding with escalating international pressure for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council might vote on a new resolution regarding a Gaza ceasefire and access to humanitarian aid on the same day.

It comes after the US, Israel’s primary partner and arms supplier, recently blocked a resolution addressing these concerns. EFE

