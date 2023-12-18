Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Khan uses AI-crafted speech to address supporters

Islamabad, Dec 18 (EFE).- Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, who is in jail on multiple charges, addressed his supporters through an audio clip generated by artificial intelligence (AI) late Sunday, marking the first such speech in the country.

The four-minute AI-generated voice of the incarcerated south Asian leader was based on the notes of Khan taken by his lawyer from the Adiala jail in the garrison of Rawalpindi city and approved by him, his party said Monday.

“The AI message was made by Dr Asma and the content was approved by Khan himself and taken by his lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjotha,” Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s spokesperson Ahmed Janjua told EFE.

Khan’s message started with an opening remark from a previous video and then his AI voice was played over earlier footage from his party’s rallies.

The AI message was played at the end of an internet rally of the PTI party, marking also the first time a virtual rally was held in Pakistan.

“There were more than 1.5 million views on YouTube and over three million watched it on Facebook, X and other social media platforms,” Janjua added.

In the message, the former PM said that his condition in the jail was synonymous with worship for the true freedom of Pakistan.

Khan has been running a campaign for ‘true freedom’ since his ouster from power in April 2022.

Pakistan’s powerful military has directly or indirectly ruled the country for all of its 75-year history.

“I am ready to sacrifice my life for my country and my people,” he said in the AI message.

He explained that for him, real freedom meant the country’s system working according to the constitution and the proper implementation of the law.

“Constitution and rule of law are the only ways to progress,” he further said.

Khan’s PTI party held the virtual rally amid government crackdown on its workers and supporters.

The top tier of the party’s leadership is either in jail or in hiding, and several of them addressed the rally from unknown locations.

During the rally, internet disruptions were reported across the country. Internet users were seen complaining about slow internet speeds and throttling.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the government regulator, said it was investigating the interruptions.

The PTI said that its supporters did not give up in what it described as a difficult situation.

“Despite the internet shutdown, a large number of people watched and listened to the first political virtual rally in the history of Pakistan,” the party said on X.

Khan was arrested on Aug. 5 following his conviction and three-year sentence on graft charges.

The cricketer-turned politician has nearly 200 legal cases against him.

The PTI has blamed the military establishment for keeping Khan out of the electoral race while not allowing the party to hold rallies and corner meetings.

Elections in the country are scheduled for Feb. 8 next year. EFE

