US Defense Secretary meets Netanyahu to discuss offensive against Hamas and Gaza aid

Jerusalem, Dec 18 (EFE).- United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Monday to discuss the land, sea and air offensive against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza and the need for more aid for Gazans.

“Today we had great discussions about (…) how to reduce harm to civilians in the battle space and the need to ensure a sustained flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza,” Austin said.

During the meeting, Austin reiterated the US “unwavering” commitment to Israel and its support for the military operation against the Islamist group, and that it would continue to provide military assistance.

“I’m not here to dictate timelines or terms. Our support to Israel’s right to defend itself is ironclad, and that’s not gonna change. It’s critical that Hamas not be able to threaten Israel from Gaza or even threaten Gaza anymore,” the Secretary of Defense said.

Austin also stressed the urgency of getting more and better distributed humanitarian aid into Gaza for the nearly 1.9 million Palestinians displaced by Israel’s military offensive, who make up nearly 85 percent of the coastal enclave’s population.

Israel has allowed the entry of humanitarian aid through Rafah, the border between Egypt and the Strip, for several weeks.

Since Sunday, under pressure from the United States, it also allowed entry across its own border for the first time, through the Kerem Shalom crossing, but in dribs and drabs.

“We will continue to stand up for Israel’s bedrock right to defend itself and we will also continue to urge the protection of civilians during conflict and to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” Austin said.

In his meeting with Netanyahu, the defense secretary also discussed the situation in the Red Sea, where Yemeni Houthi rebels have been attacking Israeli ships or those headed to Israel.

Both agreed to denounce that Iran is behind what they consider a threat to the world’s freedom of navigation, due to the importance of this route for maritime traffic.

Austin’s visit comes at a time when Israel and the United States have shown their differences over the offensive that has been going on for more than two months, with more than 19,400 dead, more than 52,200 injured and a serious humanitarian crisis.

The US has proposed moving from a “high intensity” phase to “more surgical operations” against Hamas leaders, with intelligence operations to prevent suffering of the Gazan population.

Netanyahu asserted Saturday that Israel will take “security control” of Gaza when the war ends and Hamas is eliminated, rejecting the idea that the Palestinian Authority – which governs small parts of the occupied West Bank – will assume that role, as suggested by the US.

The war broke out on Oct. 7 after a Hamas attack that included the firing of thousands of rockets at Israel and the infiltration of some 3,000 militiamen who massacred some 1,200 people and kidnapped some 240 in Israeli towns near the Strip. EFE

