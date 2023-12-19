3 prison officials mistakenly transferred with inmates during prison raid in Paraguay

Asunción, Dec 19 (EFE).- During a huge military and police operation in Tacumbú, Paraguay’s largest prison, at least three officials were mistakenly transferred to other prisons along with the inmates, unionists and official sources said Tuesday.

The officers were apparently among the more than 700 inmates who were taken from the Tacumbú prison in the capital, Asunción, to the prisons of Encarnación (in the south), Concepción (in the north) and Villarrica (in the east) – three of the eight facilities set up to receive transferred inmates.

The director of the Regional Penitentiary of Concepción, Andrés Cabral, told the Telefuturo channel that “a prison official was put on the bus by mistake.”

And said that as soon as they had already been alerted to the situation of the guard, whose name is Carlos López, clothes had been bought for him and he had been offered a place to rest.

According to Cabral, the guard was “a little shocked.”

Juan Velázquez, general secretary of the Paraguayan Penitentiary Security Workers’ Union, told the ABC newspaper that Eugenio Agüero, an administrative officer, and prison guard Silvio Zacarías Villalba had suffered the same ordeal as López.

The latter, according to the newspaper’s version, uploaded a video to his networks from a stretcher in the regional hospital of Villarrica, where he was undergoing surgery for a bullet wound in his arm.

Velázquez, in statements published by ABC, complained that during the intervention the three officials were “taken naked, without clothes” and experienced a “humiliation”, explaining why the prison director had said that when they realized the mistake they had given new clothes to the prison guard.

Tacumbú was occupied at dawn on Monday by 1,100 military and 1,218 police officers in an attempt to regain control of the prison.

During the operation, some 700 inmates were transferred, including Armando Javier Rotela, leader of the Rotela clan, an organization accused by Paraguayan authorities of drug trafficking.

One police officer and 11 inmates were killed in the raid, and 94 others were injured. EFE

