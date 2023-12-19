Deadly earthquake rocks northwest China

Beijing, Dec 19 (EFE). – At least 111 people died and more than 200 were injured in a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck northwestern China’s Gansu province at 11:59 pm Monday, official media reported.

The epicenter was located on the border between Gansu and Qinghai provinces in Linxia Chengguanzhen, at a depth of ten kilometers (about 6 miles), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The highest death toll was recorded in Gansu, where at least 100 people were killed. Eleven more died in Qinghai.

Large numbers of emergency and rescue teams have been dispatched to the site, while authorities have already begun to assess the damage to infrastructure and homes, although no official assessment has yet been released.

The State Council (China’s executive) and the Ministry of Emergency Management declared a level II response to the incident, which mainly affected Jishisan county in Gansu and Haidong city in neighbouring Qinghai, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The government sent 1,440 firefighters to the area to help with the disaster, and another 1,603 from the affected region and neighboring provinces have been mobilized to travel if necessary, according to the China Daily newspaper.

Local media reported that water, electricity, communication and transport services have been damaged. Passenger and freight rail services in the affected area are also currently suspended.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged that no effort be spared in search and rescue operations and in caring for the victims. EFE

