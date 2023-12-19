India’s Modi urges peace in Gaza during phone call with Israeli PM Netanyahu

New Delhi, Dec 19 (EFE).- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

During the phone call, Modi conveyed India’s desire for peace and concerns about the safety of maritime traffic in the region.

“Had a productive exchange of views with PM Netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic,” Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

(FILE) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) addresses the media in the presence of his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, during the welcome ceremony held in his honor at the presidential residence in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2018. EFE/ Harish Tyagi

Houthi rebels in northern Yemen have recently attacked commercial cargo ships purportedly heading to Israel and a US warship traveling through the Red Sea, a key area for maritime traffic.

The rebels, who have launched missiles at southern Israel since the conflict escalated in October, have also threatened to attack Israeli ships in retaliation for its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

In addition to concerns about this impediment to international trade, the Indian prime minister also conveyed to Netanyahu India’s desire for peace in the region, as well as the importance of access to humanitarian aid for civilians.

“I highlighted India’s consistent stand in favor of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected,” Modi added.

More than 19,000 people in Gaza have been killed since Israel launched its retaliation against Hamas after Palestinian militants killed more than 1,200 people and took 240 people hostage in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

While New Delhi condemned as terrorist the attack by Hamas’s armed wing against Israel, India has reiterated its “longstanding and consistent” support for Palestinian independence and the two-state solution.

India has historically supported the Palestinian cause of statehood, and its collaboration extends to areas such as health and agriculture, although in the last decade it has strengthened its ties with Israel.

Modi spoke on Oct. 19 with the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, to whom he reiterated his position on the Israel-Palestine issue and assured that India would continue to send humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people. EFE

hbc/ks