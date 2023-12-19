Israeli attacks kill over 200 in Gaza Strip in last 24 hours: Palestinian authorities

Rafah, Gaza Strip/Jerusalem, Dec 19 (EFE).- Over 200 people have died in the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip as a result of air and artillery strikes by the Israeli Army, including 30 civilians in a bombing in Rafah, according to Palestinian sources Tuesday.

Wafah, the official news agency of the Gaza authorities, citing sources within the Palestinian enclave, said Israeli aircraft and artillery continued to bomb areas of the Gaza Strip after a bloody day in which more than 200 citizens, mostly children, were killed.

Israeli shelling was concentrated early Tuesday in Rafah and Khan Younis in the south, as well as in Deir al-Balah in the center.

At least 30 civilians were killed in Rafah, where thousands of displaced people were living, among them a dozen children, according to the city’s health sources consulted by EFE.

A total of 1.9 million Gazans are displaced in the Gaza Strip, with a population of 2.3 million, most of them in Rafah.

In the Rafah bombings, journalist Adel Zourub was killed, bringing the number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip to 94, according to a report by the Hamas government press office in the Gaza Strip, a day after journalist Haneen Al Qashtan lost his life.

Moreover, Israeli aircraft bombed the refugee camps of Nuseirat and Bureij, in the area of Deir al-Balah in the center, where at least nine people were killed, including five children; and the city of Khan Younis in the south, “with numerous deaths and injuries,” according to Wafa.

The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip also denounced shelling in the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the enclave, leaving at least 13 dead and 75 wounded.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, further accused Israel of converting Al Awda hospital, inside the Jabalia refugee camp, into its “military barracks”, after arresting 240 people inside, including 80 medical personnel – among them its director Ahmed Muhana -, 40 patients and 120 displaced people.

Inside the hospital there is no water, food or medicine, and the Israeli forces are preventing movement between departments, according to Al Qudra.

Since the start of the war on Oct. 7, heavy Israeli shelling of the Strip has killed more than 19,400 Gazans – most civilians, including more than 8,000 children – and left more than 52,000 wounded, while an estimated 7,500 bodies remain under the rubble, according to data from the Gazan health ministry. EFE

