Philippines says diplomatic efforts with China heading in ‘poor direction’

Bangkok, Dec 19 (EFE).- Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday spoke of the need for a “more peaceful” approach to the escalating tensions in the South China Sea, saying the current diplomatic efforts with China were heading “in a poor direction.”

The Philippines would work on “a good plan that will take us, as I’ve said, down, not the road to conflict, but down the road to peace,” the president said in a statement released by his press office.

The Philippines and China have long-standing territorial disputes over the sovereignty of several islands and maritime zones in the disputed South China Sea, leading to occasional diplomatic tensions and maritime incidents between the two nations.

President Marcos highlighted the need for a “paradigm shift,” acknowledging that the “traditional methods of diplomacy” employed by the Philippines have yielded “little progress” and have been consistently disregarded by China in recent years.

“We have to do something what we have not done before. We have to come up with a new concept, a new principle, a new idea so that we move forward,” Marcos added.

He said that the Philippines would continue to engage with partners in the Indo-Pacific region and other countries to “de-escalate the tension” in the disputed maritime zone.

“We do not want to go (to) the point where there are incidents that might cause an actual violent conflict,” he insisted.

Calling for a collaborative approach, President Marcos urged all countries with an “involvement” in the situation to contribute ideas for a peaceful resolution to the tensions.

“We have to bring all of those ideas together and to change the direction that these incidents have taken us. We have to stop going that way. We’ve gone down the wrong road. We have to disengage and find ourselves a more peaceful road to go down,” Marcos emphasized.

The Philippines and China are in disputes over the sovereignty of several islands, including the Scarborough Shoal and the Spratly Islands, in the contested South China Sea waters.

Beijing, which claims nearly the entire South China Sea, also faces territorial disputes with Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Brunei in the contested maritime region.

The South China Sea serves as a crucial gateway for international maritime traffic, with nearly 30 percent of the global trade flowing through this region.

Additionally, the South China Sea comprises nearly 12 percent of the world’s fishing grounds, as well as significant oil and gas deposits. EFE

nc/bks/sc