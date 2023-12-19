Pyongyang confirms firing of ICBM

Seoul, Dec 19 (EFE).- North Korea confirmed Tuesday that it tested a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), overseen by leader Kim Jong-un and carried out as a “warning” to Washington and its allies.

A woman passes the news at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 18 December 2023. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

“The missile traveled up to a maximum altitude of 6,518.2 km and flew a distance of 1,002.3 km for 4,415s [about 74 minutes] before accurately landing on the preset area in the open waters off the East Sea of Korea [Sea of Japan],” state news agency KCNA said of Monday’s launch.

The flight data corresponds to that released the previous day by the South Korean and Japanese military authorities.

“The launching drill had no negative effect on the security of the neighboring countries,” it added.

The Hwasong-18, which was successfully tested in April and July of this year, is the most sophisticated ICBM in the North Korean arsenal as it uses solid fuel, which does not need to be loaded before launch unlike liquid fuel, making it more difficult to detect launch preparations and less likely to become a target for preemptive attacks.

It is believed that the missile could fly up to 15,000 kilometers on an operational trajectory, enough to reach any point on the planet, with the exception of southern South America.

KCNA added that several commanders of the newly created General Missile Bureau were present at the launch, including its top official, Jang Chang-ha.

The images published by the agency also showed Kim’s daughter, who is believed to be called Kim Ju-ae and is around 10 years old and who has been present at many important military events since last year.

The North Korean leader “said with pride that the successful drill is a practical demonstration of the actual condition and reliability of the formidable striking capabilities and absolute nuclear war deterrent possessed by the DPRK’s armed forces,” said KCNA, which argued that the launch was a response to the activities of Washington and its allies.

In that sense, the text criticized the increase in joint military drills of the United States with South Korea, Japan and other countries, as well as the recent meeting of the Nuclear Consultation Group, created by Washington and Seoul to establish response mechanisms against a North Korean attack that includes the atomic option, and the periodic deployment of US strategic assets on the peninsula that has been seen this year.

“What should not be overlooked is the fact that the US again dispatched its nuclear-powered submarine Missouri to the Korean peninsula, as an extremely provocative action, on Dec. 17 (…) not content with the frequent deployment of nuclear war hardware of various kinds including nuclear strategic bombers, super-large strategic nuclear submarine and nuclear carrier in the Korean peninsula to turn it into an assembly base for all the US nuclear strategic assets,” said KCNA.

Monday’s was North Korea’s fifth ICBM launch, a record number for the regime that helps to underline the significant military escalation on the Korean Peninsula this year. EFE

