Thai government set to present marriage equality bill in parliament

Bangkok, Dec 19 (EFE).- The government of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will present its Marriage Equality Bill for deliberation in parliament later this week, which if approved would make Thailand the third Asian country to approve same-sex unions.

Srettha said in a statement announcing the move on Tuesday that the resulting law would give same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples and would strengthen the institution of family to include gender diversity.

A Thai member of the LGBTQ community poses for a photo with ‘Marriage Equality’ message during a demonstration calling for same-sex marriage bill, outside the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 December 2023. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Several activist groups were to hold a march Tuesday to support marriage equality and the rights of the LGTB+ community.

Although Thailand has one of the largest and most visible LGBT+ communities in Asia, activists argue that the country’s conservative laws do not reflect changes and attitudes in society.

In 2022, the House of Representatives debated several bills in this regard, ranging from civil unions for same-sex couples to marriage equality, but did not approve any proposal before the dissolution of the legislature prior to the election last May.

People from the LGBTQ community pose for photos with a large rainbow colored flag during a demonstration calling for same-sex marriage bill, outside the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 December 2023. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

In Thailand, bills must undergo three readings in the House of Representatives, before passing through the Senate and receiving approval from the Constitutional Court to come into force with the king’s signature.

If this bill is passed by parliament and receives royal assent, Thailand would become the third country in Asia, after Taiwan (in 2019) and Nepal (in June), to recognize same-sex marriage. EFE

grc-nc/tw