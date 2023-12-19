Yemen’s Houthis say they will continue attacking ships in Red Sea despite new coalition

Sana’a, Dec 19 (EFE).- Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Tuesday they will continue their attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea, despite a new military coalition announced by the United States to ensure safety and freedom of navigation crucial to international trade in the region.

The coalition formed by the US is to protect Israel and militarize the sea without any justification, and will not prevent Yemen from continuing its legitimate operations in support of Gaza, according to a post on social media platform X by Houthi spokesperson Mohamed Abdulsalam.

In what was the first reaction following Washington’s announcement, Abdulsalam stated the US supported Israel by forming an alliance, and even without an alliance, and that the people of the region have full legitimacy in supporting the Palestinian people.

The Pentagon announced Monday a military coalition of 10 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain, to counter Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

After the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, the Houthis have launched several rounds of missiles and drones against southern Israel and also against ships bearing the Israeli flag or owned by Israeli companies in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Since Friday last week, the main shipping groups have been announcing a suspension of their operations in the Red Sea, including Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.

On Monday, the oil firm BP also temporarily canceled the passage of their vessels in the area, developments that affect regular international maritime trade. EFE

