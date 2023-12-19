Zelensky demands results from Zaluzhnyi, rules out cession of territory to join NATO

Kyiv, Dec 19 (EFE).- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday demanded “results” and concrete “details” on mobilization from army chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi. He called the possibility of Ukraine ceding part of its territory to Russia in exchange for joining North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) “insane.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responds to questions from journalists during a press conference in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 19 December 2023. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

“Whatever position you occupy, it is about responsibility for day-to-day results,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader revealed that the army had asked to mobilize between 450,000 and half a million additional troops, Zelensky himself asked for additional arguments and details, as this was a “very sensitive” issue that also involved high economic costs.

No alternative to victory

Zelensky also spoke about the possibility of Ukraine giving up some of its Russian-occupied territory in exchange for joining NATO.

“This is a fantasy,” the Ukrainian leader said, reiterating his belief in victory despite acknowledging problems on the battlefield such as a shortage of artillery ammunition and shortcomings in the recruitment process.

Asked about a possible Ukrainian defeat in the war, Zelensky said he did not think it was possible, comparing the current situation to the one Ukraine experienced at the beginning of the invasion when Russia occupied central regions of the country and managed to block the country’s economy and logistics.

The Ukrainian president stressed that the situation in Ukraine was far less dramatic than it was then, and insisted that Russia had “achieved no results this year,” including the seizure of the entire Donbas region.

Zelensky also compared the situation in Ukraine this winter to the same period last year, when the country was much more vulnerable to Russian air strikes.

In this context, the Ukrainian leader stressed the importance of the arrival of Western air defense systems to reduce the exposure of Ukrainian infrastructure and civilians to Russian bombardment.

He particularly highlighted the work of Spanish President Pedro Sánchez in providing Ukraine with this type of protection.

Zelensky also announced that the country will soon receive more Patriot air defense systems which will enable Ukraine to shoot down Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Confidence in continued aid

Another focus of the press conference (his first without foreign leaders since Feb. 24) was uncertainty over the continuation of EU and US aid.

Zelensky said he was confident that the two blockages were only a matter of time.

“We are working hard on this. I am sure that the US won’t betray us, and that what we agreed upon with the US will be implemented completely,” Zelensky said about the blockade in the US Congress of President Joe Biden’s proposed $60 billion aid package for Ukraine.

One of the main arguments used by opponents of further aid to Ukraine is the high level of corruption in the country. EFE

