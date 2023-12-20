Children in Gaza getting just 10 percent of daily water requirement

Cairo, Dec 20 (EFE).- Children displaced in southern Gaza due to the Israel-Hamas war have access to only 1.5-2 liters of water a day, just 10 percent of the required amount to maintain hydration and hygiene, the United Nations said Wednesday.

“Access to sufficient amounts of clean water is a matter of life and death, and children in Gaza have barely a drop to drink,” Unicef executive director Catherine Russell said.

Hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people, half of them estimated to be children, who arrived in Rafah in early December “are in desperate need of food, water, shelter, medicines, and protection,” the global body said.

The area’s running water and sanitation systems “are in a critical state” with 50 percent of the infrastructure either inoperative or destroyed, it added.

According to Unicef, the minimum amount of water needed in emergencies is 15 liters, including water for drinking, washing, and cooking. For survival alone, three liters a day is the estimate, still above the total accessible water in the region.

“Children and their families are having to use water from unsafe sources that are highly salinated or polluted. Without safe water, many more children will die from deprivation and disease in the coming days,” Russell said.

The agency pointed out that children are more susceptible to dehydration, diarrhea, disease, and malnutrition, all of which could “present a threat to their survival.”

Unicef said their officials have recorded almost 20 times the average cases of diarrhea among children under five years.

Moreover, it has reported an increase in cases of scabies, lice, chicken pox, skin rashes, and more than 160,000 cases of acute respiratory infection among children. EFE

hp/up/sc