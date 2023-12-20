Colorado Supreme Court expels Trump from ballot

Washington, Dec 19 (EFE).- Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Donald Trump ineligible for the White House and expelled him from the state’s presidential primary ballot in an historic ruling related to the former leader’s conduct surrounding the 2021 Capitol riot.

Republican candidate for President Former US President Donald Trump, gestures as he arrives to a crowd of supporters during a rally at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, USA, 16 December 2023. EFE/EPA/AMANDA SABGA

It is the first time in history that a US presidential candidate has been disqualified from running under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the constitution, which prohibits elected officials from holding office if they have engaged in “insurrection or rebellion.”

“A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the court wrote in its 4-3 decision.

“We conclude that because President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Secretary to list President Trump as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot,” it said.

“Therefore, the Secretary may not list President Trump’s name on the 2024 presidential primary ballot, nor may she count any write-in votes cast for him.”

The decision by the justices, who were all appointed by Democratic governors, sets the stage for a showdown in the country’s highest court.

The Trump campaign announced that it will lodge an appeal with the US Supreme Court, saying the ruling was “completely flawed.”

This decision contradicts last month’s ruling of a Denver, Colorado judge, who considered that Trump “engaged in insurrection,” but did not disqualify him from participating in the election, a ruling that has been appealed.

Lawsuits challenging Trump’s candidacy under the same clause have been filed in more than 25 states.

Colorado will hold its presidential primaries on Mar. 5, Super Tuesday, a key date on which 16 states will vote and which can define the race.

The Republican primaries begin Jan. 15 with the Iowa caucus and Trump starts as a favorite according to all polls, to once again face current president, Democrat Joe Biden, in the November election. EFE

