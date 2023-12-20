Hamas leadership in Cairo to discuss potential ceasefire in Gaza

Cairo, Dec 20 (EFE).- A delegation from Hamas was in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss a potential truce that would allow for the release and exchange of hostages being held by the Islamist group and Palestinian prisoners, sources said.

In a statement, the Islamist group said Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo “to hold talks with Egyptian officials on developments in the Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip”, without providing further details.

Haniyeh, who lives in exile in Qatar, was due to meet with the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, General Abbas Kamel, to try to “bring points of view closer together” and “remove the obstacles” to allow “a new truce to be declared and to try to open new paths in the negotiations”, a senior Egyptian security source told EFE Wednesday, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 20 December 2023. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Cairo also wants new proposals that are “completely different to the previous ones” and can pave the way for “a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip”, the source said, adding that Egypt is seeking Hamas’s approval to return to indirect negotiations.

The meeting with Kamel was also expected to include a former leader of the Islamist group, Khaled Meshal.

This is Haniyeh’s second visit to Egypt – the main mediator in the conflict along with Qatar and the United States – since the start of the war on Oct. 7, after he first traveled to the Egyptian capital in early November.

In a statement Tuesday, Hamas warned that it would not negotiate the release of hostages until Israel ends its military offensive in the Gaza Strip, but said it was “open to any initiative that will help end the aggression against our people and open the crossings to bring aid and relief to the Palestinians”.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Tuesday that Israel “is ready” for another truce to free hostages and allow more humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave, although he stressed that all responsibility lies with Hamas.

Of the more than 240 people Hamas kidnapped on Israeli soil during its Oct. 7 attack, 129 hostages remain in Gaza, around 20 of whom are believed to have died.

A seven-day ceasefire on Nov. 24 allowed for 105 hostages, 24 of them foreigners, to be freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

After the Hamas attack in October which left more than 1,200 dead, Israel declared a state of war and launched a military offensive by land, sea and air on the Palestinian enclave, with more than 19,600 dead and more than 52,500 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. EFE

sr-ijm/ks