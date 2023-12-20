Russia, Arab League urge US not to veto UNSC vote on Gaza ceasefire

Marrakesh, Morocco, Dec 20 (EFE).- Russia and the Arab League on Wednesday urged the United States not to block a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Gaza, which calls for a ceasefire and the entry of aid into the war-torn Palestinian enclave.

The joint call was made during the 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Marrakesh, Morocco.

“We hope that the (UN) Security Council will vote on this resolution, and that there will be no veto from the United States,” Deputy Secretary-General of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki said during a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Moroccan External Affairs Minister Naser Burita.

Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita (C), Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Deputy Secretary-General of the Arab League Hossam Zaki (R) attend a press conference during the 6th session of the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum, in Marrakech, Morocco, 20 December 2023. EFE/EPA/Jalal Morchidi

“The Arabs hope that the United States understands that international patience is exhausted with Israeli practices,” Zaki added.

The official emphasized the importance of a binding Security Council resolution to establish a ceasefire and enable the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, which is facing a severe humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing war.

During the press briefing, Lavrov urged the UNSC to “assume its responsibility” and utilize its broad authority to put an end to the “bloodshed” in Gaza.

“We hope that the UN Security Council will soon be able to raise its voice in favor of such a humanitarian step which is long overdue,” Lavrov added.

“We confirmed our shared position in favor of achieving the soonest stable ceasefire and providing aid to the Gaza population which suffers from the gravest humanitarian consequences of the blockade and continued combat,” the minister noted.

Russia’s chief diplomat said he was in contact with Moscow’s representative in New York, who would be attentive to the delayed vote, while acknowledging the possibility that Washington is likely to again block the resolution.

On Tuesday, the Security Council postponed a new vote on the Gaza resolution after failing twice in recent weeks to pass similar resolutions due to Washington’s veto.

On the first occasion, the US argued for Israel’s right to self-defense, and on another, it demanded the release of all hostages held by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas as a condition for a ceasefire.

The US has vetoed dozens of resolutions that are critical of Israel as part of its support, which defense minister Lloyd Austin on Tuesday reaffirmed as “unshakable.”

The conflict, which began on Oct. 7, has claimed the lives of nearly 19,600 Gazans, while leaving another 52,500 people wounded, according to Gaza health officials.

The conflict has also claimed the lives of at least 1,200 people on the Israeli side, with most of the casualties occurring during the initial days of the clashes. EFE

