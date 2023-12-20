UN Security Council postpones vote on Gaza again

United Nations, Dec 19 (EFE). – The UN Security Council on Tuesday postponed for the second time a vote on a new resolution on the war in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave, amid ongoing negotiations to avoid a new veto by the United States.

The session to vote on the text sponsored by the United Arab Emirates was first scheduled for Monday, then postponed to Tuesday, then rescheduled for later in the day, and finally canceled.

There is still no date or time for the new session, although it is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Negotiations continue to try to prevent the United States, a permanent member of the Council with veto power, from overturning the resolution.

The administration of Joe Biden has twice single-handedly vetoed resolutions calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, arguing that one did not recognize Israel’s right to defend itself and the other did not demand the release of all hostages held by Hamas as a condition for a cease-fire.

At a press briefing Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the US was ” engaging constructively with colleagues on the Security Council”.

Miller said the US wants the resolution to address the “humanitarian needs” of Gazans, but stressed that the direction of its vote will depend on the final content of the resolution.

“We would welcome a resolution that fully supports addressing the humanitarian needs of the people in Gaza but… the details of it very much do matter,” Miller said.

The updated text proposed by the UAE calls for “an urgent and lasting cessation of hostilities to allow unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.”

The United States has reiterated its opposition to a demand for a ceasefire in the Gaza war, believing that it would allow Hamas to rearm and resume attacks on Israel.

Apart from one sentence on the cessation of hostilities, the resolution focuses on mechanisms to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza and calls for the unconditional release of hostages held by Hamas, but also for an end to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The Security Council has met six times to discuss the Gaza issue, only once reaching consensus on a non-vetoed resolution calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses” in the war and for “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” The United States, the United Kingdom and Russia chose to abstain, but allowed the resolution to pass. EFE

