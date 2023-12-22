HRW urges Maldives to drop plans to reinstate death penalty

New Delhi, Dec 22 (EFE).- International rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Friday called on the government of Maldives to stop plans to reinstate the death penalty on the island that would end a moratorium of more than 60 years.

“Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu should immediately reverse his government’s plans to reinstate the death penalty,” HRW associate Asia director Patricia Gossman said in a statement

The nonprofit’s appeal comes in the wake of an announcement on Dec. 20 by the archipelago’s authorities expressing intent to bring back the death penalty, ending a de facto moratorium on its use that dates back to the 1950s.

“International and domestic human rights organizations have raised serious concerns over the enforcement of the death penalty in the Maldives, which are heightened by the Maldivian judiciary’s history of corruption, politicization, and failure to provide justice and accountability for past crimes,” added the HRW statement.

The idea of bringing back the death penalty has been discussed in the nation before.

The UN and other humanitarian organizations strongly condemned the move when the Maldivian government in August 2017 stated that it was considering to reinstate the death penalty.

“The Maldivian criminal justice system should align with the global trend toward abolishing this cruel and inhumane practice,” Gossman said. EFE

