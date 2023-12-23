Álvarez’ two goals give Manchester City its biggest victory

Sports Desk, Dec 22 (EFE).- No Conmebol club has been able to impose its game and win the trophy that represents the most powerful club in the world since Corinthians beat Chelsea in the 2012 edition.

On Friday, two goals from Julián Álvarez, an own goal by Nino and another goal by Phil Foden left Brazilians heartbroken, as Fluminense lost 4 -0 to Manchester City.

The Club World Cup rounds off a spectacular year that has seen Manchester City win the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Champions League and the European Super Cup.

Meanwhile, the Copa Libertadores champions fell victims to their own mistakes and to an opponent who wasted no time in making sure that the South Americans never looked back.

The Argentinian player opened and closed the scoring with a brace, scoring the fastest goal in a Club World Cup match in 41 seconds. He also scored in six European competitions in the same year.

Fluminense was on a roll lately, having won the Copa Libertadores for the first time last month after defeating Argentina’s Boca Juniors. But their dreams didn’t come true.

City is not a team that wastes chances, on the contrary, they got their second goal just before the half-hour mark.

It came from a long, deep pass from Rodri to Phil Foden, who was looking for Jack Grealish or Julián Álvarez in a better position. But defender Nino got in the way and deflected the ball into his own net.

Phil Foden scored the third in the 72nd minute as he received a wonderful pass from Julián Álvarez on the left side. Foden made no mistake, beating Fabio for the third time to seal Manchester City’s first-ever Club World Cup.

Man of the match Julián Álvarez provided the finishing touch. The Argentinian opened and closed the scoring, and in the closing stages, after creating space for himself, he latched on to Matheus Nunes’ pass from the right. He finished off England’s triumph and their success.

This triumph closes a new year of records for Guardiola, who wins the Club World Cup again after winning it twice with Barcelona, bringing the number of titles he has won in his coaching career to 37. EFE

apa/dgp/ics