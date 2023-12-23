Biden, Sánchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral relations

Washington/Madrid, Dec 22 (EFE).- The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, and US President Joe Biden spoke Friday about their bilateral relationship and the “dramatic situation” in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden (L) and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez chat during a visit to a mangrove seeding area at the Tahura Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest Park as part of the G20 Leaders Summit in Bali, Indonesia, 16 November 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/DITA ALANGKARA / POOL

In a phone call, Biden congratulated Sánchez on his new term, the White House said in a statement.

Sánchez wrote on X that “I have thanked him for his congratulations on my investiture and have reiterated my willingness to continue strengthening cooperation with the United States, a strategic partner, ally and friend of Spain, during this new term.”

“We have addressed the dramatic situation in Gaza and I have conveyed my willingness to seek a political solution that enables the coexistence of a State of Palestine and the State of Israel in peace and security. We share the need to maintain firm transatlantic unity in the face of global challenges,” Sánchez added.

The White House also said Biden “affirmed the enduring friendship between the United States and Spain, including our close defense and security cooperation.”

The leaders addressed the latest developments in the war between Israel and Hamas, and pledged to “continue facilitating the sustained delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza,” according to the White House.

In addition, they highlighted the “importance of ensuring the conflict does not expand in the region, to include condemning ongoing Houthi attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea.”

The relationship between the two leaders has been fluid in recent times, especially since Spain hosted the NATO summit held in Madrid in June 2022.

Sánchez met with Biden at the White House in May. EFE

flc/tw