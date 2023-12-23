Biden signs defense budget, but slams Guantánamo closure prevention

Washington, Dec 22 (EFE).- United States President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law the country’s 2024 defense budget approved by Congress, but criticized provisions that prevent him from closing Guantánamo Bay detention camp and the transfer of prisoners.

The president reported in a statement that the new budget “provides the critical authorities we need to build the military required to deter future conflicts.”

However, Biden criticized that the text “continues to bar the use of funds appropriated to the Department of Defense to transfer Guantánamo Bay detainees” to the United States and other countries.

The president stressed that these provisions “unduly impair” the government’s ability to determine when and where to prosecute detainees at Guantánamo and where to send them once they are released.

He added that it could prevent compliance with any court ruling that orders the release of one of the detainees through a writ of habeas corpus.

“I urge the Congress to eliminate these restrictions as soon as possible,” Biden said.

Located on a US naval base in eastern Cuba, the Guantánamo Bay detention center opened in 2002 by order of then-president George W. Bush in response to the Sep. 11 attacks of 2001.

Holding nearly 800 terrorist suspects over the years, Guantánamo has been the subject of global criticism due its secret detention and inmate torture programs, among other issues. Today it has fewer than 40 detainees.

The defense budget for fiscal year 2024 is $886 billion, 3 percent more than that of 2023, which was valued at $858 billion.

The new package provides for a salary increase for the military and contains items to deter China in the Indo-Pacific and to help Ukraine in the war with Russia.

However, most military support for Kyiv is pending approval in a special national security appropriation that Biden sent to Congress, but which Republicans are blocking. EFE

