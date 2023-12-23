Court upholds preventive detention against Pedro Castillo for coup attempt

Lima, Dec 23 (EFE).- A Peruvian Supreme Court has declared unfounded the review of the preventive detention ordered against ousted president Pedro Castillo for the failed coup attempt of December 7, 2022, confirming the validity of the measure, according to a resolution published Saturday.

Castillo has an 18-month preventive detention for the alleged crime of rebellion and conspiracy for the coup attempt, and another one for 36 months for alleged corruption.

Supreme Court Judge Juan Carlos Checkley ruled that the grounds that supported the issuance of the 18-month preventive detention against Castillo still exist, according to the resolution published by RPP Noticias.

The Supreme Court confirmed the validity of the 18-month preventive detention order issued by the same chamber on December 15, 2022 and ratified by the Permanent Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court on December 28, 2022.

Castillo is being held in the Barbadillo prison, east of Lima, after he announced the closure of Congress and a state of emergency in a message to the nation from the Government Palace on December 7, 2022.

The plenary session of Congress dismissed him on the same day that he was to respond to a complaint of alleged corruption in the executive branch, and minutes later Castillo was arrested by his bodyguard as he was taking his wife and children to the Mexican Embassy in Lima.

In June, Judge César San Martín declared unfounded the appeal that “raised the nullity or annulment of the constitutional complaint formulated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office as a case of criminal organization, aggravated influence peddling and aggravated collusion in the investigation against Castillo Terrones”

In the decision, the judge stated that the Attorney General’s Office did not violate articles 99, 100 and 117 of the Constitution by conducting preliminary proceedings against the former president for the crimes mentioned.

“No constitutional or legal provision has been violated, nor have the rights of the appellant been violated. His appeal must be rejected,” he declared.

On March 31, Peru’s Supreme Court ratified the decision to impose 36 months of preventive detention on former President Castillo while he is being investigated in a corruption case, after rejecting an appeal filed by his defense.

In the corruption case, Castillo is being investigated for allegedly leading a criminal organization during his administration that was dedicated to obtaining money in exchange for fraudulent public works tenders.

This investigation by the Public Ministry became official after Congress approved on February 17 the final report of a constitutional complaint against the former president, a necessary preliminary step.EFE

mmr/mcd