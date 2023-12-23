Japan’s Emperor Emeritus Akihito turns 90

Tokyo, Dec 23 (EFE).- Japan’s Emperor Emeritus Akihito turned 90 on Saturday after another quiet year with his wife Michiko, five years after his abdication, during which he has continued to show interest in and concern for national and global issues.

Japan’s Emperor emeritus Akihito (L) and Empress emerita Michiko (R) greet well-wishers through a bullet-proof glass from a balcony during their New Year’s public appearance at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, Japan, 02 January 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

Akihito stays up to date on local and international news and has expressed concern about the damage caused by heavy rains and record temperatures in Japan in 2023, the Imperial Household Agency reported Saturday.

Known for his pacifist character, the emperor emeritus continues to hold moments of silence to commemorate four key Japanese dates linked to World War II: the anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa, the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the surrender of Japan.

The former head of state also continues to show respect on the anniversaries of the Kobe and Tohoku (Fukushima) earthquakes.

He is particularly concerned about the situation in Fukushima where some residents remain unable to return to their homes or land due to the impact of the nuclear crisis caused by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The emperor emeritus also often reflects on his memories of the people he met on his trips abroad and as part of his daily routine, he chats with his assistants after dinner.

Recently, Akihito has started playing Shogi (a strategy game related to Chess) and Othello, another similar board and tile game.

Akihito’s health has remained relatively stable since he received treatment for heart failure in July last year, and he has continued his research on goby fish.

He abdicated in favor of his eldest son, Naruhito, on April 30, 2019 out of concern for his health, becoming the first Japanese emperor to give up the throne in about 200 years. EFE

