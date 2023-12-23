Lebanon says Israel’s compliance with UN resolutions will end Hezbollah attacks

Beirut, Dec 22 (EFE) – Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that a solution to end the crossfire between the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah and the Israeli Defense Forces is for Israel to comply with international UN resolutions establishing its withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.

Following a meeting with the Patriarch of the Maronite Christian Church of Lebanon, Cardinal Bechara al-Rahi, Mikati told the press that “there is a solution for the south (of the country)” and that this solution is “based on respecting the international resolutions regarding the ceasefire between Lebanon and the Israeli enemy of 1991” and subsequent resolutions of 2006.

“We put all the resolutions on the table and we are ready to comply with all of them and to abide by each of them on one condition: that Israel commits and withdraws in accordance with international rights and resolutions,” he said, referring to the Shebaa farms and the Kfarchouba hills, at the intersection of the Lebanese–Syrian border and the

Israeli-occupied Golan Heights UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, called for the withdrawal of armed personnel south of the Litani River in Lebanon, with the exception of UN peacekeepers, the Lebanese army and state security forces.

According to Mikati, the solution to the current cross-border hostilities is “the implementation of international resolutions,” including Resolution 1701.

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its highest tensions since the war that Israeli troops and Hezbollah fought in 2006, with fire exchanges that began on October 8, the day after the war broke out between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, which has left more than 20,057 dead and 53,320 wounded in the Gaza Strip. EFE

amo-sr-rsm/ics