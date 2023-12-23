US Supreme Court rejects prosecutor’s request for urgent review of Trump’s immunity

Washington, Dec 22 (EFE) – The United States Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request from Special Counsel Jack Smith to urgently study whether former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) has immunity in a federal case against him for the attack on the Capitol.

Former President Donald Trump has argued that he has absolute immunity from criminal charges accusing him of attempting to overturn the 2020 election (including the events leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol) and is appealing Judge Tanya Chutkan’s decision rejecting that claim.

The trial is on hold while the appeal is decided, so the prosecution wanted the Supreme Court to bypass the lower courts reviewing the case and make an expedited decision.

Trump’s defense has opted to try to drag out the process as much as possible, hoping he will win the presidency before it’s decided and order the charges dropped.

The former president himself asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to ignore the prosecutor’s demands and follow all procedures, including going through lower appeals courts.

Trump is accused of inciting the violent attack on the Capitol that took place on January 6, 2021, and is on trial for several crimes, the most serious being conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, which could carry a maximum of 55 years in prison.

The trial has been scheduled for March 4, 2024 in the nation’s capital, one day before Super Tuesday, the big day of the primaries, although it could be delayed if preliminary issues such as immunity are not resolved.

A court of appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has ordered an expedited briefing and scheduled arguments for Jan. 9 but the defense could appeal its decision all the way up to the Supreme Court, delaying a final decision on the matter.

The high court issued a one-page document denying the extraordinary request without providing an explanation for its decision, but it could choose to review the issue later.EFE

