At least 12 killed in explosion at nickel processing plant in Indonesia

Jakarta, Dec 24 (EFE).- At least 12 people died and 39 others were injured on Sunday after an explosion at a Chinese-funded nickel processing plant in an industrial park in the province of Sulawesi, in central Indonesia.

A spokesperson for Tsinghsan Stainless Steel – which owns the plant -said the explosion and subsequent fire occurred early in the morning after a flammable liquid caught fire where repairs were being made, according to state-owned Antara agency.

Company spokesperson Dedy Kurniawan said the fire spread due to the explosion of oxygen cylinders and it took emergency teams about four hours to extinguish the fire in the Morowali industrial park.

Morowali’s Labour Party released a statement calling for an investigation into the incident and denounced a situation of precariousness and poor health and safety standards in the nickel industry.

Indonesia has the world’s largest reserves of nickel, a mineral in high demand in the face of the rise of electric vehicles, which has attracted growing Chinese investment. EFE

