Australia battles fires in the west, rain in the east

Sydney, Australia, Dec 24 (EFE).- Australian authorities warned Sunday of fires in the west of the country and storms in the east amid meteorological instability due to El Niño and global warming.

Firefighters douse smouldering trees after a bushfire when through the area at Parkerville in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, 22 December 2023. EFE/EPA/AARON BUNCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The fire service of the state of Western Australia published an alert for residents of Manjimup shire due to bushfires creating “a possible threat to lives and homes.”

Authorities reported the previous day that two homes were razed by a fire in Keysbrook, south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, bringing the number of homes burned in recent days to five.

Firefighters have been battling blazes in this western state for weeks, while warming seas are causing rain fronts in the east.

The Bureau of Meteorology said sever thunderstorms threaten areas of the east coast states of New South Wales and Queensland, with the risk of damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

The fire season in Australia normally begins in November, at the beginning of the southern summer, although this year El Niño is causing greater atmospheric instability.

Throughout October, large and destructive forest fires were recorded in New South Wales and Queensland, claiming the lives of at least three people.

However, Australia’s last two fire seasons have been quiet compared to the catastrophic Black Summer of 2019-2020, when hundreds of wildfires destroyed an area the size of Turkey and left 33 dead. EFE

wat-grc/tw