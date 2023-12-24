EU urges Libyan powers to commit to UN election proposal

Tripoli, Dec 24 (EFE).- The European Union delegation in Libya on Sunday urged the country’s rival powers to “commit in good faith” to an initiative pushed by the United Nations special envoy (UNSMIL), Abdulah Bathily, to agree on a timetable for elections.

“We join the call by UN Secretary-General António Guterres urging all key stakeholders to commit in good faith and in a spirit of compromise to (Special Representative of the Secretary-General) Bathily’s efforts to end the prolonged stalemate through consensus, thus paving the way for credible, transparent and inclusive elections,” the delegation said in a statement on the occasion of Libya’s 72nd Independence Day.

Bathily on Sunday called on the five local powers to appoint delegates to represent them in a round of dialogue: the Presidential Council, the House of Representatives, the High Council of State, the Government of National Unity and the Libyan National Army of Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

“We reiterate our appeal to Libyan leaders to respect the people’s right to legitimate and unified institutions, working towards Libya’s sustainable stability, peace and prosperity,” the European delegation said in the statement.

While welcoming the UN initiative, the five actors have set conditions that jeopardize the materialization of the Bathily-sponsored dialogue, with no date or venue set.

Libya has not held presidential elections since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, and the country has been divided into two administrations since then, despite repeated initiatives to unify the country. The last parliamentary elections were held in 2014. EFE

