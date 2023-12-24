Netanyahu thanks Biden for US influence on UN resolution that excludes call for ceasefire

Jerusalem/Washington, Dec 23 (EFE).- Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked United States President Joe Biden on Saturday for Washington’s position at the United Nation Security Council, which issued a resolution for humanitarian aid into Gaza but did not call for a ceasefire in the war with Hamas.

US President Joe Biden (L) looks on during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 October 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/MIRIAM ALSTER / POOL

Netanyahu spoke with Biden and “expressed his appreciation for the US position at the UN Security Council,” his office said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister made it clear that Israel would continue the war until all of its goals have been achieved,” namely the destruction of Hamas and the rescue of all hostages still held captive in the Strip, he added.

According to a White House statement, the pair discussed “Israel’s military campaign in Gaza to include its objectives and phasing” and Biden “emphasized the critical need to protect the civilian population including those supporting the humanitarian aid operation, and the importance of allowing civilians to move safely away from areas of ongoing fighting.”

The leaders also discussed the importance of the release of the hostages held by Hamas and agreed to maintain regular consultation.

As he left the White House heading to the Camp David residence, where he will spend Christmas, Biden confirmed to reporters that during the call he did not ask Netanyahu for a ceasefire.

The UNSC approved a resolution on Friday to boost the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip after a week of intense negotiations.

The initiative, presented by the United Arab Emirates, had to be rewritten several times due to the objections of the US, which has veto power and which in the end abstained, as did Russia.

The new text asks the UN Secretary General António Guterres to appoint a special coordinator to monitor and verify the sending of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

Guterres wrote on X that he hoped the resolution will improve the delivery of aid, “but a humanitarian ceasefire is the only way to begin to meet the desperate needs of people in Gaza and end their ongoing nightmare.”

Hamas, which de facto controls the Gaza Strip, considered the resolution insufficient for not calling for a definitive ceasefire.

“The US administration has worked hard to empty this resolution of its essence, and to issue it in this weak formula … it defies the will of the international community and the United Nations General Assembly,” Hamas added.

The US has already twice vetoed UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Strip – where more than 20,200 have so far been killed – is in the grip of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis due to the shortage of drinking water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel, in addition to there now being no functional hospitals amid the outbreak of illnesses and diseases in the middle of winter.

Although Israel allows the entry of trucks with humanitarian aid, it comes in dribs and drabs and in quantities insufficient for the enclave’s 1.9 million displaced people – almost the entire population – and the Israeli authorities take time to thoroughly check each truck before it enters the enclave.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Islamist group’s assault on Israeli soil on Oct. 7 that left more than 1,200 dead and 250 kidnapped.

The fighting only stopped during seven days of a truce in November brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US that allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails. EFE

