Afghanistan launches new polio vaccination drive amid rising cases

Kabul, Dec 25 (EFE).- The Taliban government on Monday launched a new polio vaccination campaign in Afghanistan, seeking to immunize around 8.8 million children nationwide.

The four-day vaccination campaign will target children under the age of five in at least 20 of the 34 Afghan provinces, the country’s Public Health Ministry said in a statement.

The initiative to contain the spread of the virus has been prompted by a recent increase in polio cases, particularly affecting eastern Afghanistan.

Afghan health workers administers polio vaccine drops to children during a door-to-door vaccination campaign, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 25 December 2023. EFE/EPA/STR

“In 2022, we only had recorded 2 polio-positive cases, while in 2023, we have recorded 6 cases of polio in Afghanistan, all of them in the eastern provinces,” Health Ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman Amar told EFE.

Amar said that the influx of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, triggered by Pakistani authorities’ ultimatum for undocumented migrants to leave or face forced deportation, might have contributed to the increase in positive cases.

Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is endemic.

The latest campaign comes two days after another special vaccination drive began on Dec. 23 to cover 42 districts in the most affected eastern region of the country.

Burqa-clad mothers wait to vaccinate their children during a door-to-door vaccination campaign, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 25 December 2023. EFE/EPA/STR

According to the spokesperson, over the past two years, the health ministry had successfully immunized around 3.6 million children who had remained unvaccinated for several years due to various reasons, particularly insecurity.

Afghanistan conducted 12 nationwide and sub-regional vaccination campaigns in 2022, one of the highest in the world.

Before the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, successive polio campaigns had been limited by the conflict and the fundamentalists’ restrictions on vaccinations in areas under their control.

However, vaccination campaigns have gained momentum after the fundamentalists came to power.

According to the World Health Organization in August last year, a polio-free Afghanistan is within reach. EFE

lk-mvg-bks/ks