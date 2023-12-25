Francis calls for end to Gaza conflict, world peace in Christmas message

Vatican City, Dec 25 (EFE).- Pope Francis called for an end to the conflict in Gaza during his Christmas message on Monday.

Speaking from the balcony at St Peter’s in the Vatican, the Pontiff also called for the remaining hostages being held by Hamas to be released, and for the Israel-Palestinian conflict to be addressed.

In his message, in which Pope Francis listed the ongoing conflicts of the world, he asked that peace “come to Israel and Palestine, where war shakes the lives of these peoples”.

“I embrace both, in particular the Christian communities of Gaza, the parish of Gaza, and the entire Holy Land,” he added.

People hold Palestinian flags as Pope Francis (not pictured) leads the Urbi et Orbi prayer from the balcony of Saint Peter’s Basilica facade at the Vatican on occasion of Christmas feasts, 25 December 2023. EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

The Pope said he carries “in his heart the pain for the victims of the execrable attack of last October 7” although he did not mention the Hamas Islamist militants, and renewed his appeal “for the liberation of those who are still being held hostage”.

“I implore that the military operations cease, with their dramatic consequences of innocent civilian victims, and that the desperate humanitarian situation be remedied by allowing the arrival of aid,” he continued.

Francis also called for “a solution to the Palestinian question (to) be found through a sincere and persevering dialogue between the parties, sustained by a strong political will and the support of the international community”.

During the message, he also called for an end to the war in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen and for an end to the tensions between the two Koreas and in Sudan, South Sudan, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“To say no to war it is necessary to say no to weapons. For if man, whose heart is unstable and wounded, finds instruments of death in his hands, sooner or later he will use them. And how can one speak of peace if the production, sale and trade of arms are increasing?” the Pope said. EFE

