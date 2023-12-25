Israeli attack on Palestinian refugee camp kills 70 in Gaza

Jerusalem, Dec 25 (EFE).- At least 70 people were killed and dozens injured in an overnight Israeli attack on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the center of the besieged Gaza Strip, the Hamas-governed health ministry said.

“It is a new massacre committed by the Israeli occupation army in the al-Maghazi field, where they bombed four inhabited houses,” Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said.

The spokesperson accused Israeli troops of bombing the main road linking several refugee camps in the central area of the enclave to stop ambulances and civil defense from reaching the affected locations.

“We call on all countries of the free world to put pressure on the criminal occupation to stop the war of genocide committed by the occupation army against our Palestinian people and against children, women, and civilians,” Qudra said.

Intense Israeli shelling in two and a half months of the military offensive has killed at least 20,400 Gazans, including more than 8,000 children, and injured more than 54,000.

An estimated 7,500 bodies are buried under the rubble of the bombed buildings, according to the health ministry.

Medical sources at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said some victims’ bodies arrived fragmented, a result of artillery and airstrikes targeting homes in the camp.

The bombings persist across the enclave, resulting in at least 22 deaths reported in Khan Yunis in the south.

The healthcare apparatus in the south, where Israel is focusing its offensive, is collapsing, while hospitals in the northern half are no longer operating, the ministry said. EFE

sga-amb-ssk