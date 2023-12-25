Missing Putin critic Navalny located in prison in Russian Arctic

Moscow, Dec 25 (EFE).- Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who had not been seen or heard from in nearly three weeks, is being held in a prison colony in Russia’s far north in the Arctic Circle.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), his team confirmed that they had “found” Navalny, one of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critics.

“He is now in IK-3 in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District. His lawyer visited him today. Alexey is doing well,” said Kira Yarmish, opposition spokeswoman.

Navalny’s lawyers had not been able to contact their client since Dec. 5, raising concerns among his associates and Western nations about his welfare.

The town of Kharp, which has a population of around 6,000, is almost 2,000 kilometers from Moscow, or about 45 hours by train.

According to one of his collaborators living in exile, Ivan Zhdanov, the prison bears the name of “Polar Wolf” and is considered one of the most isolated prisons in all of Russia.

Monday marked the 20th day since Navalny’s associates raised the alarm about the opposition leader’s whereabouts.

Ten days ago, the Russian penitentiary services (FSIN) said Navalny, who is serving almost 30 years in prison, had been transferred from the Vladimir region, without specifying where.

The FSIN explains that the opposition leader left the prison “by virtue of the ruling handed down by the Moscow City Court on August 4,” which included an additional sentence of 19 years for extremism.

Navalny was moved from the prison in Vladimir, in central Russia, after he announced a campaign to counter Putin’s reelection.

The Russian leader has been in power since 2000.

The process of transfer to another prison can take weeks, during which time the prisoner is often held incommunicado.

The United States, the European Union (EU) and Amnesty International (AI) have all expressed concern about the fate of Navalny, the Kremlin’s most prominent enemy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he was “deeply” concerned about the opacity of Navalny’s whereabouts and demanded “once again” his “immediate release” and that the Kremlin stop “repressing independent voices in Russia”.

On Dec. 7, Navalny urged Russians to vote against Putin in the March 17, 2024 elections.

Navalny also announced the launch of a website (neputin.org) calling on Russians to support any candidate for president except Putin. The day after its launch, the site was blocked. EFE

