Progressive Thai election winner fronts for 2nd court case

Bangkok, Dec 25 (EFE).- Thai politician Pita Limjaroenrat, who led the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) to a sweeping victory in the May general election but was blocked from forming a government and leading, appeared before the Constitutional Court on Monday in a second court case that could lead to the party’s dissolution.

In a statement, the Constitutional Court said that following the testimonies of Pita, now MFP’s advisory board chair, and current party leader Chaithawat Tulathon on Monday, it will issue a ruling on Jan. 31 in this case in which a member of the public filed a petition accusing Pita and the party of attempting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy by proposing reform of the country’s strict lèse majesté law.

Move Forward Party’s advisory chairman Pita Limjaroenrat (2-L) and party leader Chaithawat Tulathon (L) greet supporters after attending a court hearing for their trial on accusations of attempting to overthrow the monarchy through an election campaign, at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 December 2023. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Pita denied the allegations on Monday, and said that he has faith that the party will receive justice from the court, according to public broadcaster Thai PBS.

The petition filed against the party refers to MFP’s electoral promise to amend Article 112 of the criminal code, known as the lèse majesté law, in order to reduce the lengthy prison sentences, which currently range between 3-15 years for anyone who defames or insults members of the royal family.

Pita, 43 years old and who resigned as leader of MFP in September, also faces a media shareholding case, in which he faces up to 10 years in prison and 20 years of political disqualification if found guilty at a hearing on Jan. 24.

He denies all charges and accuses pro-military and pro-monarchist parties and conservative elites of criminalizing him and his party to prevent the pro-democracy reforms they advocate for.

MFP overwhelmingly won the Thai general election on May 14, but the Senate, hand-picked by the previous military junta, blocked Pita’s candidacy for prime minister.

Move Forward Party’s advisory chairman Pita Limjaroenrat (R) reacts next to party leader Chaithawat Tulathon (L) after attending a court hearing for their trial on accusations of attempting to overthrow the monarchy through an election campaign, at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 December 2023. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

After repeated failed attempts to form a government, Pheu Thai Party leader Srettha Thavisin formed a coalition with several parties, including two pro-military formations, and was elected prime minister on Aug. 22. EFE

