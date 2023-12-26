Iran triples highly enriched uranium production in recent weeks: UN watchdog

Vienna, Dec 26 (EFE).- Iran has tripled production of highly enriched uranium in recent weeks, reversing the decline seen over previous months, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday.

The increased production of nine kilograms per month is boosts Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity, close to the levels required for the development of nuclear bombs.

“This represents an increase compared to the approximately three kilograms produced per month since June, and a return to the monthly pace of nine kilos during the first half of 2023,” the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement.

As of Nov. 15, the IAEA reported that Iran possessed 128.3 kilograms of uranium at 60% purity, just a technical step short of the 90% threshold necessary to develop a nuclear weapon.

In November, the IAEA was informed of an uptick in uranium enrichment to 60% at Iran’s Natanz and Fordow nuclear facilities.

Subsequently, IAEA inspectors confirmed the increased production rate of up to nine kilograms per month, nearly a 200% increase compared to the pace maintained since June and a return to early 2023 production levels.

Iran began producing uranium with up to 60% enrichment in April 2021.

Diplomatic sources familiar with the IAEA’s activities warned in November that Iran possessed a significant amount of 60%-enriched uranium without any apparent civilian application.

Iran significantly increased uranium enrichment with the highest purity rate in 2019, a year after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 agreement that had compelled Tehran to restrict its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

Since then, Iran has accelerated its nuclear program related technical efforts and limited access and control by IAEA inspectors. EFE

